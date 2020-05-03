Markets to be allowed to open in phases: Punjab CM

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Sunday the provincial government has worked out standard operating procedures (SOPs) to allow businesses to operate in phases amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to a delegation of traders and industrialists who called on him in the provincial capital, he assured them of resolving their issues. He maintained a common man will be able to eke out a living once businesses open.

The chief minister said it is the commoners who bore the brunt of the coronavirus lockdowns.

“Our objective is to compensate for hardships facing the common man,” he said.

CM Usman Buzdar said the government has made it clear to industrialists and traders that they will have to strictly adhere to its guidelines. Industries would be shut in case of a violation of the SOPs, he warned.

The chief minister said markets will be allowed to open in phases and a committee led by the provincial minister for industries has been formed for the purpose.

