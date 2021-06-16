Businessman’s son murdered in Karachi ‘target killing’

KARACHI: Unidentified armed motorcyclists on Wednesday opened fire on a vehicle near Jamia Millia College in Karachi’s district East, murdering a son of a businessman in what police has now termed as a target killing incident, ARY NEWS reported.

The police identified the victim as Raza Zulfiqar, son of a person associated with steel business in the city, as CCTV footage shows how two suspects on a motorcycle chased him and the one sitting on the back of the two-wheeler fired multiple bullets on the vehicle.

The victim died on the spot as the suspect easily fled from the incident site. “We have recovered spent casings of 9mm pistol and had sent them for a forensic examination,” the police said.

DIG East Saqib Ismail Memon said that the incident apparently looks like a target killing act and they have collected evidence for the incident site. “We have also recovered the CCTV footage of the suspects,” he said.

In another firing incident recently, a man and a woman sustained bullet wounds after a security guard opened fire in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) neighbourhood.

The incident occurred in DHA Phase V after a heated argument erupted between a motorcyclist and people in a vehicle.

After a heated argument and scuffle, the guard accompanying the vehicle opened fire on the motorcyclist, the police said while narrating the entire episode adding that the bullets hit the man and a passer-by woman.

The police while acting on the incident arrested the security guard who opened fire and registered a case against him and others. The weapon used in the incident and a vehicle was also taken into possession by the police.

