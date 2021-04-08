WATCH: Busy on his phone, cyclist rams into parked van   

In a funny road accident, a cyclist deeply engrossed in his mobile phone while riding his two-wheeler crashed straight into a van parked on the roadside.

Former American basketball player Rex Chapman captured the accident on his camera and shared the video on Twitter.

In the hilarious footage, a man can be seen deeply engrossed in his smartphone while riding his bicycle crashing straight into a minivan that was parked on the side of the road.

Although he was riding a two-wheeler, the impact of the collision was such that it caused the vehicle to fall on the ground as the man hits his face on the van.

Later, he is seen rubbing his sore face and overlooking his shoulder to check if anyone else noticed the accident.

The video went viral on the microblogging site with more than 1 million views. It has also been retweeted more than 6900 times and has so far garnered over 30,000 likes.

