CM Buzdar to appear before sugar inquiry commission tomorrow: sources    

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar will appear before the commission probing sugar scandal in the country on Wednesday, ARY News reported citing sources.

The sources said that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has summoned Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in the sugar subsidy case tomorrow.

The Punjab chief minister will record his statement in the case, the sources said and added that a seven-member commission will question CM Buzdar about the scam.

Read More: Asad Umar records statement before sugar inquiry commission

Earlier on May 12, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar had recorded his statement before the sugar inquiry commission.

The federal minister had decided to appear before the commission as Umar said previously that he would apprise the probing body regarding the decisions taken during the economic coordination committee (ECC) meeting.

The federal minister had arrived at the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) headquarters to appear before the inquiry commission. The minister met with the Director General FIA Wajid Zia, who was leading the probe into the matter and members of the inquiry commission.

Talking to media on the occasion, Asad Umar had said that soon it would be revealed as to how Prime Minister Imran Khan was different from other political leaders.

