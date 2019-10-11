CM Buzdar assures Chinese investors of every possible facility

LAHORE: A delegation of Meishang International Group Investment Holding Limited of China led by its Chairman Prof. Guo Rongzong called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued from his office, the delegation expressed keen interest in investment in low-cost housing project in Punjab. Prof. Guo Rongzong showed interest in construction of 0.2 million houses in Punjab.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Buzdar welcomed Chinese investors’ interest and assured to provide every possible facility.

He said that vast opportunities of investment were available and added that foreign investment will be fully protected in the province.

The chief minister directed the line departments to submit comprehensive recommendations after analyzing the proposal and future roadmap should be prepared at the earliest.

He said, “The PTI government has launched Naya Pakistan Housing programme and work is being done speedily.”

Earlier on January 7, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would provide every possible facility to investors in the country.

Talking to a delegation of Pakistani-origin businessmen from Bahrain, who had called on him at his office in Lahore, CM Buzdar had said that the PTI government created business friendly environment in the country. He had offered the business community vast and attractive investment opportunities in Punjab.

