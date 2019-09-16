CM Buzdar orders crackdown on profiteers

RIYADH: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Monday ordered a crackdown on profiteers and hoarders across the province, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued from his office in Lahore, CM Buzdar directed the cabinet committee for price control from Saudi Arabia to initiate crackdown against illegal profiteers.

He added that the sale of essential items should be ensured at fixed rates and added that no leniency will be shown to those found selling essential items at exorbitant rates.

The administrative officers should regularly visit markets for ensuring price control and no lame excuse will be acceptable with regard to the implementation of price control mechanism, the chief minister added.

He reiterated that no lip-service will be acceptable as the initiatives taken for providing relief to the people should be visible to everyone.

Earlier on June 28, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had ordered crackdown against the elements involved in handmade price hike in the province.

Buzdar had directed Price Control Committee of the provincial cabinet to control over increasing prices of daily use items in Punjab.

Deputy Commissioners should keep a close eye on the prices of the daily use items and stern action should be taken against the involved elements in hiking prices of the commodities.

