CM Buzdar visits Data Darbar, inaugurates complaint, first aid desks

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar here on Tuesday visited the shrine of Hazrat Data Gunj Bakhsh (RA) and inaugurated complaint and first aid desks to felicitate the devotees, ARY News reported.

During his visit to the shrine, CM Buzdar laid floral wreath and offered Fateha. The chief minister prayed for national security and freedom of the Kashmiri Muslims from Indian oppression in Occupied Kashmir.

He said that all the messengers of Islam including Hazrat Data Gunj Bakhsh (RA) gave a message of peace and harmony in the subcontinent.

Auqaf minister Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah accompanied the chief minister.

Read More: Pakistan will continue support to Kashmiris: CM Buzdar

Earlier on August 14, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar had said that Pakistan will continue to support the Kashmiris at the political, diplomatic social and moral level.

Buzdar had made these remarks while addressing a dignified ceremony of flag-hoisting held at the historical Hazoori Bagh in Lahore to mark the Independence Day.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar and Governor of the Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar were the chief guests of the ceremony.

