CM Buzdar orders foolproof security for Ashur  

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday directed for comprehensive security measures during the Youm-e-Ashur in the province.

In a statement issued from his office, CM Buzdar directed the cabinet committee on law and order to ensure implementation of code of conduct.

He said that modern technology should be fully utilized for implementation and monitoring of the security plan.

Meanwhile, the chief minister said, “Police reforms are the need of the hour.”

Chairing a high level meeting in Lahore on Monday, he said that ‘thana culture’ and behavior of the police officers towards the public should be changed.

He said that the improvement in the police system and dispensation of justice to the oppressed was the top priority of the Punjab government.

Read More: 9th of Muharram being observed today

It is pertinent to mention here that 9th of Muharram is being observed across the country on Monday (today) with due solemnity and sanctity to pay homage to the sacrifices rendered in Karbala.

Ulema and Zakireen highlighted the teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his great companions.

Interior Ministry had put military troops on standby in the federal capital Islamabad in light of security arrangements during the month of Muharram. According to the orders, 350 soldiers will be deployed in the federal capital for the assistance of Islamabad administration. The soldiers were given special powers under Article 245 of the Constitution.

