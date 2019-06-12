CM Buzdar terms PM Imran’s address ‘voice of nation’

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday declared Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent address as voice of the whole nation and added he had represented the aspirations of the 220 million people because they wanted an end to the menace of corruption as well as strict accountability of the corrupt.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the CM Buzdar said that the people wanted that looters should be given exemplary punishments and the looted money should also be brought back to the country.

He said, “The corrupt have incurred irreparable losses to the country and they will not escape from their logical end.” The chief minister said that the struggle of the PTI against corruption was proving meaningful and added that corruption was impossible in the tenure of PM Imran Khan.

CM Buzdar said, “We pay tribute to PM Imran Khan for standing tall and strong in the struggle against the corruption”

Earlier on June 11, Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced to establish a high-powered commission under his supervision to find out facts behind soaring of loans to Rs24,000 billion during last 10 years.

The commission would be comprised of officials from Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), PM Imran had said and added, “No one will be able to continue corruption in the country in future. The country is now stabilised and I will go after them now.”

