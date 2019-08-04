CM Buzdar condemns India’s state terrorism in held Kashmir  

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Sunday condemned state terrorism by the Indian army in occupied Kashmir and expressed grief on the martyrdom of innocent Kashmiris, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued from his office CM Buzdar said that Indian army had spilled blood of innocent Kashmiris and the savagery was peaking at the moment.

He said the atrocities by the Indian army were highly condemnable and added that India could not suppress the independence movement of Kashmiris with state terrorism rather it had grown with more strength.

The chief minister said that the blood of innocent Kashmiris would result in their independence. He said that India should realize that its atrocities could not suppress the movement of Kashmiris.

He said, “International community will have to wake up to blatant human rights violations by India.” CM Buzdar said that independence was the right of Kashmiris and they should be given their right at any cost.

He said that the Pakistani nation stood by Kashmiris and would continue its moral and diplomatic support for them.

The chief minister said that the people of Pakistan expressed solidarity with Kashmiris. He said that firing cluster bombs on the civilian population along the line of control was a barbaric act of the Modi government.

CM Buzdar said, “Indian war hysteria will destroy peace of the region, he added. The chief minister condemned Modi’s government aggressive designs. He said targeting civilians with cluster bombs is an insane act which has exposed Indian barbarism in the world.

CM Buzdar said that India committed human rights violation by using cluster bombs. He said India should not be under any illusion, the Pakistan army was fully capable of countering any aggression.

He said the whole Pakistani nation stood by its army to protect its sovereignty and dignity.

