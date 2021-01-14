CM Buzdar demands report of fire incident killing woman, minors

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed grief over the Thursday house fire incident in Wahdat Colony claiming four lives including three minors and an elderly woman, ARY News reported.

The Punjab CM said he is equally grieving the passing of four precious lives in the deadly fire and directed the authorities to submit a report on how the fire broke out.

A house in Lahore’s Wahdat Colony caught fire on Thursday devouring four lives including three minors and a woman.

According to rescue sources, three minors under the age of eight and one 52-year-old woman have burned to death in the fatal flames.

An eight-year-old Ubaira, five-year-old Hadi, and year-old Hannan were amongst the ill-fated four deceased as a result of the fire that broke out earlier today.

However, the rescue officials confirmed they have now tamed the flames and put out the fire.

