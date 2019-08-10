CM Buzdar orders crackdown on transporters involved in overcharging on Eid

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar here on Saturday ordered a crackdown against the transporters who were involved in overcharging on the eve of Eidul Azha, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by his office, CM Buzdar directed officials of the transport department and administration to personally visit bus terminals and check transport fares.

He said nobody will be allowed to fleece people on the occasion of Eidul Azha and directed the transport department to monitor transport fares.

The chief minister said that strict action will be taken against the officials who will show negligence in the performance of their duties.

He said no dereliction will be tolerated in the provision of facilities for passengers of Metro Bus Service.

Read More: Sindh govt announces 50pc off in bus fares for students

Earlier on June 28, in a major relief for the students, the Sindh government had announced a 50 per cent discount in bus fares.

Sindh Minister for Transport Syed Awais Qadir Shah had directed the transporters to provide 50 per cent discount in fares to students for their travelling. He had warned the transporters that if they defy the rules, their route permits would be cancelled.

The minister had said, “Initially, the facility is being provided to the students of five districts, including Thar, Badin and Umerkot.”

