CM Buzdar visits Ramazan bazars to monitor prices

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Tuesday visited Ramazan bazars in Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalpur to monitor the prices of essential items.

According to a statement issued from his office, CM Buzdar inspected different stalls and talked to the people who appreciated the provision of daily-use items at subsidized rates.

The chief minister said that the sole purpose of colossal Ramzan package was to provide relief to the common man and whole government machinery was fully active in this regard.

He said, “I am personally visiting Ramzan bazaars to review the ground realities and the government has saved a sum of Rs.2 billion by avoiding exhibitory steps.” CM Buzdar said that strict implementation of quality and fixed rates of the eatable items would be ensured in Ramzan bazaars and in the commercial markets.

Read More: Artificial inflation will not be tolerated at all cost: CM Buzdar

During the visit, CM Buzdar suspended Chief Officer Corporation Rahim Yar Khan Qasim Manzoor and District Civil Defense Officer Latif Gull due to poor cleanliness arrangements and dereliction of duties.

The chief minister also visited the emergency ward of taluka headquarter hospital in Sadiqabad and inquired the patients about their health. He said, “The government is striving for providing the best healthcare facilities to the general public adding that improvement of the health sector is the top priority of the government because it is the responsibility of the State.”

He said that doctors and other staff should adopt a kind attitude towards the patients because it helped to reduce the intensity of the disease. The chief minister visited the subsidized Ramzan bazaar in Rahim Yar Khan and appreciated the setting up of the first-aid camp. “A first-aid camp is necessary for every Ramzan bazaar,” he added.

CM Buzdar checked the quality of pulses and other items at different stalls and said that the benefits of subsidy would be transferred to the people while talking to the media.

