Punjab CM seeks report from IGP over misconduct with elderly woman in Lahore

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of misconduct of police officials with an elderly woman at the gate of Central Police Office (CPO) in Lahore, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The CM Punjab has directed Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Capt (retd) Arif Nawaz to submit a report to the CM office after the inquiry within 24 hours.

He said that police officials responsible for the misconduct did not deserve any concession.

“No place of such police officials in the force,” he said, adding that beside departmental inquiry legal action should be also be initiated against the responsible officer.

Earlier today, a police officer was suspended and later arrested over misbehaving with an elderly woman at the gate of Central Police Office (CPO) in Lahore.

The misconduct was recorded in a video obtained by the ARY News showed that assistant sub-inspector Asif Ali was shouting at a senior citizen outside the CPO – Lahore and threw the woman’s stick in extreme outrage.

Read More: CM Buzdar orders judicial inquiry into Salahuddin’s custodial killing

he video apparently recorded from mobile phone went viral on the social media platform, condemning the misbehaviour of the police officer.

Inspector General (IG) Punjab Police also took notice of the incident and suspended ASI Asif Ali with immediate effect.

Comments

comments