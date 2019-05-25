CM Buzdar urges religious scholars to support anti-polio campaign

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Saturday urged the religious scholars to support anti-polio campaign in the country.

Talking to a delegation of Ulema belonging to different schools of thought who called on him in Lahore, CM Buzdar urged the religious scholars to provide all-out support to make the anti-polio campaign successful.

speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that surfacing polio cases in Pakistan was a matter of concern and added that the whole world had become free from polio, but this disease still exists unfortunately in Pakistan.

Terming the role of Ulema in the anti-polio campaign vital, CM Buzdar said, “Our mission is to make Punjab a polio free province and we have to work jointly for this objective.”

He said the Ulema had always played effective role in the protection of social and moral values, and today the children need the role of the Ulema to make the anti-polio campaign successful.

On this occasion, the religious scholars reiterated full support to the government for eradication of polio from the country. They said that they stand shoulder to shoulder with the government for this national cause.

