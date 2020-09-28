LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting on Monday to analyze the developments made on the proposed Special Economic Zone in Punjab, ARY News reported.

Buzdar directed the committee overseeing the SEZ to soon realize all the proposed economic zone projects across Punjab. It’s my mission to make Punjab the industrial hub, he said in the meeting.

He noted that throughout Punjab the development of nine economic zones have been approved and awaited that the province awaited their realization.

He said that after its realization, the SEZ will harbinger economic revolution across the province bringing employment opportunities to about 1.7 million people.

CM Buzdar said the SEZs expect an investment potential of over Rs807 billion and partly pegged these expectations on the growing interest of prospective investors into buying of industrial lands across Punjab, which he said was encouraging.

He added that the government will soon launch Bahawalpur Industrial Estate while stated that the joint venture JW China Pakistan SEZ will be developed comprising 161.5 acres of land on Raiwind Road.

Buzdar noted that the purpose of these SEZs is to ensure all the facilitation and concessions to industrialists, businesses. Underlining the importance of these economic zones and industrial estates, the CM said that industrial estate of Rahim Yar Khan alone is eyeing an investment of Rs50 billion and will likely ensure jobs to 125,000 people.

READ: CM Buzdar directs to expedite issuance of NOCs to new cement plants

Earlier, CM Buzdar chaired provincial cabinet huddle to discuss investment prospects and issuance of No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to cement plants in Punjab as well.

He streamlined the procedure to issue licenses for the cement factory establishment in the province. He was briefed in the meeting that about 23 proposals have been submitted for the establishment of new cement plants.

He stressed that the industries and investments will create more jobs and opportunities for the people and advised the authorities to make the protocols speedy.

Comments

comments