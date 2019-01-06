Buzdar suspends doctor for asking patient’s father to get medicine from outside

SHEIKHUPURA: Upon complaint of father of an injured child, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Sunday directed to suspend the doctor who asked him to bring medicines from outside the hospital.

The CM was on a surprise visit to District Headquarters Hospital, Sheikhupura, where he inquired from the patients about the medical facilities and provision of free medicines.

The father, on this occasion, complained about non-availability of free medicines at the health facility.

On this, Usman Buzdar directed the concerned authorities to suspend trauma centre’s Dr Muzammil and sought a detailed report on provision of medicines to patients.

He also ordered to right away shift an old lady into the ward. Later, he visited Police Facility Centre at the hospital.

“We have taken the responsibility of improving conditions of the hospitals. We will return patients the right of quality medical facilities,” he said.

He said a permanent chief executive officer health would be appointed within 24 hours.

CM Buzdar also visited Hiran Minar, a public place, in the district without any protocol and interacted with people.

People took selfies with him and expressed deep pleasure over his arrival. They said he was a very down-to-earth person. “We are glad that you are working day and night for the people of Punjab.”

