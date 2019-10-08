CM Buzdar directs to ensure timely utilization of funds

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Tuesday directed to ensure timely utilization of funds within the stipulated time-frame, ARY News reported.

Chairing a high-level meeting, CM Buzdar reviewed in detail progress made during past three months on annual development programme and foreign funded projects.

According to a statement issued from his office, the chief minister expressed displeasure over some departments for not timely utilizing the released funds.

He further directed that work should be started on development schemes till 15th of October after getting approval and added that sluggishness in getting approval of development schemes was intolerable.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that there was no reason for delay in development projects and added that pace on work of foreign funded projects should be accelerated besides ensuring their timely completion.

CM Buzdar said he will review the progress on annual development programme and foreign funded projects on weekly basis.

