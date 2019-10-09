CM Buzdar visits Upper Jhelum Canal, opens its gateway

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday visited the head regulator of Upper Jhelum Canal in Bhong area of Mirpur, Azad Kashmir and inaugurated the release of water by opening the gateway after the completion of restoration work of the canal, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued from his office, CM Buzdar inspected the release of water and visited the canal which was affected by the recent earthquake.

On the occasion, the chief minister said that provision of water to eight districts from Upper Jhelum Canal has been started for irrigation purposes which would irrigate 18 lakh acres of land.

He distributed cash prizes and certificates among the officials of the irrigation department for working day and night for the restoration of Upper Jhelum Canal, read the statement.

Talking to journalists, the chief minister said that he was the first one to visit Azad Kashmir after the earthquake and had inspected the canal which was affected by the earthquake.

“I directed the Irrigation Department to work on an emergent basis for immediate rehabilitation of Upper Jhelum Canal,” he added.

The chief minister expressed the satisfaction that Irrigation Department teams have restored the release of water in the canal with their untiring efforts spanning over two weeks.

He said that the commitment and passion shown by the Irrigation Department was praiseworthy.

