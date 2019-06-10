By-election in Ghotki’s NA-205 on July 18: ECP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced that the by-election in Ghotki’s National Assembly constituency NA-205 will be held on July 18, ARY News reported on Monday.

The seat fall vacant after the death of Sardar Ali Muhammad Mahar.

The ECP in its election schedule said that the nomination papers for the election will be received from June 12 to 14 and scrutiny of the nomination papers will be held on June 18.

The final list of candidates will be released on June 27, while election symbols to candidates will be allotted on June 28.

NA 205 Ghotki fell vacant following the death of Federal Minister for Anti Narcotics Sardar Ali Muhammed Khan Mahar.

He was re-elected to the National Assembly as an independent candidate from NA-205 (Ghotki-II) seat in general election last year. He had announced to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after winning the election.

Sardar Ali Gohar Khan Mahar is likely to run as an independent candidate for this seat, while the PPP has decided to field Sardar Muhammed Baksh Khan Mahar against his uncle Ali Gohar, sources said.

