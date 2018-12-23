Counting underway as voting for By-polls for local council seats ends

KARACHI: Counting of votes is underway, as the voting for the by-elections on vacant seats of local councils in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ended, ARY News reported on Sunday.

As per details, the polling, which kicked off at 8:00 AM, continued without break till 4:00 PM.

In Sindh by-elections were held at 65 local councils’ seats in 24 districts of the province including 26 seats in six districts of Karachi.

The candidates of PTI, People’s Party, MQM and other parties contesting elections in Karachi’s districts of Malir, Korangi, District Central, East, South and West.

In Sindh around 0.5 million voters exercised their right to vote. The Provincial Election Commission had established 389 polling stations for the by-elections.

The polling was also held at 364 seats of local councils in Peshawar, Hangu, Dera Ismail Khan and other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In Peshawar polling was held at 85 polling stations for three vacant seats of village councils and six seats of town councils.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over 15,00,000 voters used their right to vote 1255 polling stations.

Strict security measures were taken by the authorities concerned to maintain peace during the polling.

