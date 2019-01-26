By-polls on PS-94 Karachi to be held tomorrow

KARACHI: Arrangements have been finalized by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for tomorrow’s by-polls on PS-94, Karachi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The polling that will begin at 8 in the morning will continue till 5pm, without any interruption.

As many as 149 polling stations have been formed for PS-94 by-polls, while 16 candidates are contesting for the sea, said ECP.

The electoral body on Thursday (January 17) had decided to deploy Army and Rangers personnel in and outside all the polling stations to ensure security and transparency of the polling process.

“Rangers personnel would be deployed in and outside all the polling stations; however Army would remain alert as quick response force to support the paramilitary force during the election process in the constituency,” ECP’s notification read.

The seat fell vacant on November 27 after the death of Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan’s MPA Muhammad Wajahat, who was suffering from cancer.

Wajahat had won the seat in the general elections by securing 32,729 votes; however his contender Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan’s candidate Muhammad Shoaibur Rehman had bagged 14,030 votes.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) candidate Fareedullah and Muhajir Quami Movement-Haqiqi’s (MQM-H) candidate Arif Azam ranked third and fourth by bagging 13,636 votes and 10,828 votes, respectively.

