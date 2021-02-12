By-polls: Public holiday announced in PS-43 Sanghar and PS-88 Malir

KARACHI: The Sindh government has declared February 16 a public holiday in Sanghar and Malir district due to by-polls, ARY News reported on Friday.

The Sindh government has declared 16 February as a public holiday in constituencies, PS-43-Sanghar-III and PS-88 Malir-II on account of by-elections to facilitate the voters to cast their votes, the notification read.

The arrangements for the by-elections in both the constituencies have been finalised by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

PS-43 Sanghar-III

Pakistan People’s Party’s candidate Shabbir Ali Khan will contest by-polls on PS-43 Sanghar – III against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) candidate Mushtaque Junejo along with 15 other candidates on February 16.

The seat was vacant due to the demise of PPP MPA, Jam Madad Ali.

Read more: By-polls: Security officials barred from entering women polling stations

There are 157,210 registered voters including 88,034 males and 69,196 females in the constituency. 132 polling stations would be set up in which 34 are for women and 34 for the men while 64 polling stations would be collective.

PS-88 Malir-II

As many as 108 polling stations have been set up for the by-poll in the constituency out of which 36 declared sensitive and 33 others were declared highly sensitive.

The District Returning Officer (DRO) has said that all arrangements are put in place for smooth and transparent polling.

The Sindh Assembly constituency fell vacant due to the death of Pakistan Peoples Party MPA and provincial minister Ghulam Murtaza Baloch due to the novel coronavirus infection in June last year.

Comments

comments