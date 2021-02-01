CAA to take action against officials giving protocol to VIPs at airports

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) on Monday announced to take punitive action against those officials involved in giving protocol to influential people at airports, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Allama Iqbal International Airport’s chief operating officer issued warning letters to some officials for giving protocol to influential people at the airport. He said that the federal government had imposed a complete ban on giving protocol to VIPs at the airport.

He warned the officials of strict action if they again found involved in this. The chief operating officer said that the entry cards of those officials will be seized who will violate the law.

Read More: No protocol to be allowed at airports: CAA notifies Covid-19 guidelines

Last year on July 1, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) for domestic, chartered and private flights to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

According to the SOPs, no person, except passengers and airport staff, shall be allowed to go beyond the parking area. Passengers shall be dropped by drivers at the entrance to domestic departures.

No protocol would be allowed at airports, a spokesperson of the CAA said, adding that airport managers shall ensure people practice social distancing at every stage of the departure formalities.

