KARACHI: Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued directives to take action against the airlines over violations of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) devised to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported on Friday.

The CAA spokesperson said in a statement that many airlines were consistently violating the precautionary measures against COVID-19.

The airport managers in Karachi, Peshawar and others have issued written orders to carry out strict action against the airlines, whereas, letters were also dispatched to the management of different airlines by Lahore airport manager.

According to the aviation authority, some airlines were not properly implementing precautionary measures besides violating the regulation of social distancing by allowing a large number of passengers on the flights.

The deputy director-general airport services, Aamir Mehbood, had also sent letters to all airport managers for strict monitoring of flight operations of all airlines. The CAA officer signalled strict action against the airlines over the violations.

