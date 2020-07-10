Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


CAA orders action against airlines over violating COVID-19 SOPs

CAA airlines violations COVID-19 SOPs

KARACHI: Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued directives to take action against the airlines over violations of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) devised to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported on Friday.

The CAA spokesperson said in a statement that many airlines were consistently violating the precautionary measures against COVID-19.

The airport managers in Karachi, Peshawar and others have issued written orders to carry out strict action against the airlines, whereas, letters were also dispatched to the management of different airlines by Lahore airport manager.

According to the aviation authority, some airlines were not properly implementing precautionary measures besides violating the regulation of social distancing by allowing a large number of passengers on the flights.

The deputy director-general airport services, Aamir Mehbood, had also sent letters to all airport managers for strict monitoring of flight operations of all airlines. The CAA officer signalled strict action against the airlines over the violations.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

11 more fall prey to COVID-19 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Business

EOBI cardholders to get basic commodities on discounted rates

ScienceTechnology

iOS outage: Facebook fixes bug that crashed TikTok, PUBG, other apps

Pakistan

Provinces asked to make arrangements for reopening of schools


ARY NEWS URDU