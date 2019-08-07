KARACHI: Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has appealed to citizens to dispose off their animals’ offal away from the airport premises on the occassion of Eid-ul-Azha.

As per details, the aviation authority along with Pakistan Airforce has kicked off an awareness campaign ‘Save Lives Save Aircraft’ as a preventive measure ahead of Eid.

As per the campaign, the citizens are requested to dump the offal in designated bins, away from the airport premises.

Due to animals’ offal thrown into open, a large number of birds come to feed on it, which eventually results in birds strike for the aircraft. The strike of birds causes severe damage to aircraft and may also crash the plane.

The campaign is aimed to secure aircraft and air travel.

The CAA has also pleaded local bodies to ensure cleanliness around the airports.

