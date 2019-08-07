Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


CAA starts awareness campaign about disposing animals’ offal ahead of Eid

KARACHI: Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has appealed to citizens to dispose off their animals’ offal away from the airport premises on the occassion of Eid-ul-Azha.

As per details, the aviation authority along with Pakistan Airforce has kicked off an awareness campaign ‘Save Lives Save Aircraft’ as a preventive measure ahead of Eid.

As per the campaign, the citizens are requested to dump the offal in designated bins, away from the airport premises.

Due to animals’ offal thrown into open, a large number of birds come to feed on it, which eventually results in birds strike for the aircraft. The strike of birds causes severe damage to aircraft and may also crash the plane.

The campaign is aimed to secure aircraft and air travel.

The CAA has also pleaded local bodies to ensure cleanliness around the airports.

 

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Indian actions in IoK akin to ‘war crimes’, a mockery of UNSC and world…

Pakistan

Eight injured in blast while defusing explosives in Nowshera

Pakistan

Sindh High Court extends interim bail of Jam Khan Shoro

Pakistan

India moves from occupation to annexation in Occupied Kashmir: FO spokesman


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close