CAA convences meeting for summer scheduling of internaltional flights

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of Pakistan has on Monday announced to convene a high level huddle on March 4 calling on all international airport managers across Pakistan which would be chaired by Deputy Director General Regulatory Nadir Shafi, ARY News reported.

The session, to deliberate summer scheduling of flight operations and over present challenges ahead of the season, is set to take place at Shafi’s office in CAA headquarter.

In the session agenda, among other things, is to discuss the possible issues with the roster of summer flights both arrival and departure. It is in this meeting the summer schedule will be hammered out.

It is reported that the meeting will in fact also deliberate over ensuring facilitations to passengers turning to airports.

READ: CAA issues new directives to airlines for work visa holders

Separately to happen today, CAA has issued new directives to all airlines operating to and from Pakistan regarding the issuance of tickets to work visa holders.

As per details, the CAA has directed all airlines not to issue “Ok to Board” to work visa holders without registration with the Protector of Emigrants.

Furthermore, the authority has directed airlines to complete this formality at the time of issuing tickets to work visa holders.

