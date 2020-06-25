CAA decides to adopt strict COVID-19 screening at Pakistan airports

KARACHI: Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Thursday decided to implement strict COVID-19 screening measures at the country-wide airports, ARY NEWS reported.

In a fresh advisory issued to the airlines and airports’ managers, the CAA has directed them to conduct strict COVID-19 screening of passengers boarding international flights.

The advisory said that the passengers would be screened at the entry points of the airport and they had to undergo a medical examination at the airport before checking-in for the flight.

The passengers will have to undergo screening through thermal scanners before acquiring a boarding pass. Adequate measures would also be taken to ensure that each passenger fills the health declaration form properly.

The passengers would have to undergo a final examination before boarding a plane and would provide details of the complete traveling history.

The aviation authority said that the passengers suspected to have COVID-19 symptoms would not be allowed to travel abroad. The authorities are also mulling over to seek a four-day-old COVID-19 test report from the fliers.

It is pertinent to mention here that Emirates Air announced on Wednesday that it has temporarily suspended its flight operations from Pakistan, from June 24.

A spokesperson for the airline said in a press statement on Tuesday night: “We regret to temporarily suspend passenger services from Pakistan, from 24 June 04:00 AM, until early next week.”

“In the meantime, Emirates will continue to operate repatriation flights into Pakistan as per the announced schedule, and continue to operate cargo services that support the trade and movement of goods between Pakistan, UAE, and our global network,” the airline said in its statement.

