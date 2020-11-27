DG CAA: Flt Lt (r) Khaqan Murtaza appointed on long-vacant post

ISLAMABAD: Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has announced on Friday the appointment of Flight Lieutenant (r) Khaqan Murtaza on its long overdue vacancy of Director General CAA, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued to that effect, the appointment of Flt. Lt. (r) Khaqan Murtaza is approved effective immediately and untill further notice.

Khaqan Murtaza has previously served as Managing Director Utility Stores Corporation as well.

The notification of his appointment said he shall remain in this position until further notice.

On this development, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik felicitated the newly appointed DG CAA and wished him well for the job ahead.

With the posting of a permanent head of affairs, the aviation industry will strengthen further, Arshad Malik said.

It may be noted that earlier this week, about the long-vacant Director General CAA post, Minister Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan said that the court has ruled that appointment has to be materialized soon and we will comply.

He said that about 600 candidates applied for the post out of which 18 were initially shortlisted, but even the shortlisted ones failed to fulfil our standards.

