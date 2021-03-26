CAA officials directed to finalize bifurcation plan by April 15

KARACHI: Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has directed to make arrangements for the bifurcation of the aviation authority by April 15, ARY NEWS reported on Tuesday.

According to the directives issued, the director-general said that the CAA directors should finalize the bifurcation arrangements by April 15 and submit a detailed report in this regard to the higher authority.

The CAA has made a proposal to divide the authority into two parts with one dealing with regulatory affairs while the other relating to services.

On January 06, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has notified delinking of three divisions and the creation of new positions including additional director-general and deputy director-general under the revised organisational structure.

The CAA director-general issued a written order to notify delinking of the aviation authority into three divisions including regulatory, airports and operations and support under the revised organisational structure.

Following the new orders, two new positions have been created including additional director-general and deputy director-general.

The additional director-general regulatory and deputy director-general will work under the aviation authority’s DG, whereas, the positions of deputy DG are increased to four.

