CAA disinfects Islamabad International Airport

ISLAMABAD: As part of a campaign against the spread of COVID-19, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) disinfected various areas of Islamabad International Airport with chlorinated water spray, ARY News reported

A CAA spokesperson said that the process of disinfection was carried out on airport roads, drop and pick up lanes, general car parking and concourse halls.

Arrival, departure lounges and all areas of passenger terminal building were washed with chlorinated water, he added. The spokesperson maintained that the authority will disinfect all the airport in the country.

Earlier on March 15, Pakistan Railways (PR) had declared emergency to cope with impending coronavirus threats.

According to the details, the PR will spray disinfectants on and inside all the trains and railway stations to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

All the passengers will be screened for symptoms of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) at Karachi’s railway station. A medical desk will be set up at the Karachi station to facilitate and provide awareness about the deadly virus to the passengers. The desk was tasked to create awareness of the deadly pandemic on a major scale throughout the country and manage the affairs of the campaign.

