KARACHI: The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Monday announced that fake appointment letters have been issued by unauthorized personnel to deceive individuals and defame the aviation authority, ARY NEWS reported.

Taking notice of the alleged letters regarding recruitments in the CAA, the aviation authority has ordered an inquiry into the matter. The letter pertaining to fake recruitment was allegedly issued by unidentified people against monetary benefits.

While rejecting any such appointment letters issued by the authority, the aviation body said that all appointments in the CAA were made through press advertisements, following transparent procedures which include written tests and interviews.

The aviation authority has warned its airport managers and human resource officers against entertaining any such person to avoid embarrassment for the aviation body.

It is pertinent to mention here that on October 10, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) imposed a ban on all kinds of recruitments, transfers, and postings.

According to details, a ban has been imposed due to the ongoing process of separation of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) into two divisions. A notification has been issued in this regard.

