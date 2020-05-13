CAA decides to pay Eid salaries in advance to employees

KARACHI: Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Wednesday decided to pay advance salaries to its employees, ARY NEWS reported quoting a notification issued from the aviation authority.

According to it, the salaries of the aviation employees will be paid by May 18. “We have taken the decision to pay salaries on May 18 rather than on the first of June 01,” said the written orders for release of salaries issued by CAA Director Human Resource.

Federal Finance Ministry on May 04 announced to release the salaries and pensions of the government employees under its domain before Eid.

According to a handout issued today, the finance division of the ministry issued the directives to the Accountant General of Pakistan (AGP) to release the pension and salaries of the employees by May 21.

It said that the decision was taken to facilitate the employees and pensioners in preview of the ongoing situation due to COVID-19.

The federal government’s decision was followed by a decision from the Sindh government on May 06 to release salaries and pensions of employees coming under its domain before Eid.

According to a notification issued from the provincial finance ministry, monthly payment of all employees would be released on May 18.

The employees will be transferred their complete monthly amount along with their allowances, the notification read adding that the decision would also be implemented for employees working as work-charge employees in the government.

