CAA employee returns lost bag containing valuables to owner

KARACHI: An employee of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Sunday returned a lost bag full of valuable items to its owner, ARY News reported.

As per details, CAA employee Qaiser Khan found a bag, full of valuables, in the Peshawar airport’s lounge, which was left by a passenger coming from Sharjah.

Later, Qaiser handed over the found bag to the airport administration’s Shift In charge Hameed, who during search of the bag, found valuables including gold ornaments in it.

Hours later, the CAA employee managed to track the passenger’s address with the help of tag on the bag. After tracking the address of the passenger, Mr Hameed, reached at his home in Hangu and handed over lost bag to him.

On the occasion, the passenger thanked the CAA employee for returning his missing bag to him and said he was worried over missing of his bag, in which gold for the dowry of his daughter and other valuables were kept in.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has appreciated the act of honesty of the official and decided to issue a letter of appreciation and a ceremony to honour his honesty and dignity.

