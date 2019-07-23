CAA employees to get same house rent allowance, notification released

KARACHI: Director General of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has made an important announcement as the management decided to give the same house rent allowance to all of its employees.

A notification has been released which stated for fixation of standard house rent to all employees.

The decision was taken in the executive committee’s meeting for all airports of the country including Jinnah International Walton Lahore, Hyderabad, Multan and others following which employees will get 50 per cent house allowance and 5 pc maintenance.

Moreover, the executive committee also approved reduction of house rents up to 50 per cent for CAA workers.

Sources said that 110 per cent house rent and 10 per cent maintenance charges were being received by the employees prior to the latest decision.

Earlier on July 22, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had retracted its notification regarding the mandatory wrapping of luggage in plastic at all airports in the country after the backlash on social media.

The CAA had dismissed the previously issued orders of mandatory plastic wrapping and has informed all airport managers of the country about the new decision.

The CAA had earlier issued a notification, saying that the “all check-in baggage of international and domestic passengers is to be wrapped with plastic sheets at the initial stage of scanning at search counters of the ASF, ANF and Customs”.

The notification had stated that wrapping charges were fixed at Rs50 per bag and demanded “immediate compliance of the directives”.

