Six CAA employees quarantined over coronavirus suspicion  

KARACHI: Around six employees of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) have been put in quarantine after they are suspected of contracting the novel coronavirus, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the aviation spokesman, the suspected coronavirus patients serving at the Jinnah International Airport are put in isolation to ascertain if the virus has transmitted to them.

“The measures are taken after a maternal uncle of an air traffic controller tested positive for the virus,” he said adding that the confirmed patient traveled from Iran.

The spokesman said that they had taken preventive measures and it was decided to replace and put to rest the entire shift that came in contact to the suspected person.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier in the day, two more confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) surfaced in Sindh.

A spokesperson for the Sindh Health Department said that one confirmed case of coronavirus has been reported in Hyderabad while the other case emerged in the provincial capital.

The person who tested positive for the disease in Hyderabad had flown back from Syria via Doha, while the Karachi coronavirus patient had returned from Dubai.

Read More: Coronavirus threat: PIA suspends directs flights to Milan

The spokesperson said that family members and other relatives of both new patients are being screened for the deadly virus.

The health official said that the number of persons who have contracted the virus in Sindh have risen to 15. One patient has successfully recovered and has been sent home.

Thus far, 18 people have been tested positive for the virus in the country.

