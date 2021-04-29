CAA extends travel restrictions on incoming flights till May 4

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has notified the extension in travel restrictions on Category C countries amid the third wave of coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The aviation authority has extended the travel restrictions of 23 countries placed in Category C till May 4 in view of the decisions taken by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Brazil, India, Kenya, Zimbabwe, South Africa and others are among 23 countries included in the Category C. Those coming from countries in the C travel category will have to take prior permission from the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC).

The restrictions will also be imposed on the Pakistani passport holders, NICOP and POC holders.

The travellers from Category A will not have to present their Covid reports for boarding or landing in Pakistan.

However, those coming from countries in the B travel category will have to make sure a negative Covid PCR report at a maximum of 90 hours prior to boarding.

The rest of Covid SOPs will remain the same and their implementation will be mandatory, CAA said.

The new travel restrictions will remain in effect until May 4.

Earlier in the day, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) recommended a ban on inbound flights to Pakistan from May 5 to May 20 amid the country’s worsening coronavirus situation.

The NCOC announced Eid holidays in the country from 10-15 May with tourism spots, public parks, and small bazaars to remain close on the occasion.

