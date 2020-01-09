CAA makes major announcement for female trainee pilots

KARACHI: Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has made an announcement in a step to empower women under the new Aviation Policy 2019 as the institution will bear half expenses of under training female pilots, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The spokesperson of CAA said the institution will bear 50 per cent expenses of female trainee pilots. The trainee pilots who have completed 100 flying hours will be eligible to get the allowance. The statement added that the authority will directly provide the funds to the training institutions.

Earlier in May last year, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had ended aeronautical charges on domestic flights under new aviation policy.

Read: CAA delinking into two divisions under new aviation policy: minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken a major step for the revival of the aviation industry as aeronautical charges were ended up at all of the airports, whereas, a NOTAM was also issued by the aviation authority in this regards.

The decision will benefit domestic flights operators including Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) as the aviation authority has zeroed aircraft landing charges on private airlines as well.

Read: PM approves plan to outsource airport services’ division of CAA

Moreover, the charges, which were being received for parking, boarding, power supplies and terminal navigation, were also ended up.

According to CAA spokesperson, the national flag-carrier will be profited up to 70 per cent after the suspension of charges and the flight operators will be able to save Rs4 billion annually.

Comments

comments