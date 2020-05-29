Ferry flights of foreign airlines allowed to land in Pakistan

KARACHI: Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has granted permission for the landing of ferry flights of foreign airlines in the country’s airport.

The CAA’s air transport department issued a NOTAM which stated that the non-revenue [ferry] flights of foreign airlines without carrying passengers will be allowed to land in Pakistan.

The notification the airmen will come into effect from Friday 12:00 midnight (May 30) to June 30.

The permission was granted to the foreign airlines to carry passengers from Pakistan facing difficulties following the suspension of flight operation due to COVID-19 pandemic. During the flight operation, the authorities will ensure implementation of social distancing measures.

Earlier on May 16, Pakistan had partially resumed domestic flight operation after two months ban in the country.

The allowance of the domestic flight operations had been made in connection with the decision of the federal government to gradually ease COVID-19 lockdown measures.

