KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has convened a session today (Friday) to mull over the flight schedule and slots in the approaching winters, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The meeting slated for Friday to lay out a schedule for the flights will be chaired by CAA Director Air Transport Air Commodore Irfan Sabir. It will put forward the approved seasonal timetable of local and international flight operations for the winter season comprising six months.

Airport managers across the country will join the huddle today in the head office of CAA Karachi where the officials from Pakistan International Airlines and other private airlines will put forward their recommendations for the slot time of flights.

It is important to note that the upcoming airline company AirSial, headquartered in Sialkot, will also be presenting its recommendation on the air slots it has worked out. The AirSial will begin its intra-Pakistan flight operations from December this year.

The meeting will be briefed on international flights’ slots as well as schedule outlook. The managers, however, from all the local airports shall present their analysis report on the schedule.

READ: CAA issues fresh SOPs for domestic flights

Earlier this week, the CAA in another meeting issued fresh standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the domestic flights to minimize the risk of spreading the novel coronavirus and to keep the passengers and the crew safe from the pathogen.

A spokesperson of the CAA said that the new SOPs will come into effect from 6th of October and will remain in force till 31st of December.

According to the SOPs, no one will be allowed to enter the passenger terminal building without wearing a mask. He said that only passengers will be permitted to enter in the airport lounges.

