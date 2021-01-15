KARACHI: The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) imposed a fine of Rs100,000 on a private airline.

According to a notification, the airline was fined for breaching the standard operating procedure (SOPs) put in place by the authority to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

The airline allowed two passengers to board its flight that first travelled from Senegal to Istanbul and then to Lahore without a negative PCR test as prescribed in the SOPs.

Both Senegal and Turkey have been listed among B category countries by the CAA, which means that passengers travelling from these countries to Pakistan have to get a PCR test at least 96 hours before boarding an aircraft.

On Jan 5, Pakistan’s aviation regulator updatedits Covid advisory and A- and B categories for international travel. It notified the new categories, A & B, for international travels wherein 23 countries now qualify in the former category which means people traveling to Pakistan from them will not have to take the mandatory pre-boarding Covid test.

China, Saudi Arabia, New Zealand, and Australia are among the A-category countries according to CAA.

