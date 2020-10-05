CAA issues fresh SOPs for domestic flights

KARACHI: Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) on Monday issued fresh standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the domestic flights to minimize the risk of spreading the novel coronavirus and to keep the passengers and the crew safe from the pathogen, ARY News reported.

A spokesperson of the PCAA said that the new SOPs will come into effect from 6th of October and will remain in force till 31st of December.

According to the SOPs, no one will be allowed to enter in the passenger terminal building without wearing mask. He said that only passengers will be permitted to enter in the airport lounges.

Only passengers and airport staff will be allowed to go beyond parking area, the spokesperson maintained.

Managers will be responsible to ensure social distancing at boarding bridge and departure lounge, the spokesperson added.

CAA made it obligatory to disinfect the aircraft in accordance with the procedures prescribed by the authority before passenger boarding, said the spokesperson.

During the flight, passengers will be provided sanitizers after each hour, he said and added that the airlines will ensure availability of personal protective equipment in the places.

