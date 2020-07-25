Third monsoon spell: CAA issues alert for Karachi airport

KARACHI: The administration of the Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport has taken safety steps in view of the third spell of monsoon rain in the metropolis, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) issued alert for the Jinnah International Airport – Karachi and ordered the airport’s administration to take safety measures. Following the directives, necessary measures adopted at the Jinnah Terminal and Terminal 1 of the airport.

The authorities have instructed to add the weight of the small planes and helicopters and shift other aircraft to the hangar to void any damage due to strong wind. The airport manager confirmed that all procedures have been followed for the safety of aircraft.

Earlier, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast beginning of a third rainy spell in Karachi from today (Saturday) under the influence of low-pressure area developed in India’s Gujrat.

A new system of monsoon rains is likely to enter the city from July 25, said Director MET Sardar Sarfraz.

According to Met office, 20-25 mm rain is expected in different areas of the city during the third spell of monsoon rains. The Met Office said that moderate to heavy rainfall under the new monsoon system is likely to start on the evening or night of July 25.

