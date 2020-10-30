CAA merges Karachi’s North Sector into Lahore region

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Friday merged the North Sector flight information region (FIR) of Karachi into Lahore region, further expanding the latter region, ARY NEWS reported.

The Lahore area control centre would be inaugurated by the Director-General (DG) CAA on Saturday (today).

The new mechanism will come into place from today and the new air navigation plan would improve the safety measures besides also helping in the better management of the air traffic system.

The air traffic moving from Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, Panu Aqil, Jacobabad and Quetta will now be managed by the Lahore region.

It would help in better navigation of the flights from Europe and the Middle East besides also increasing the number of flights from these regions. The new setup would also be a major source of foreign exchange for the country.

The Civil Aviation Authority has increased its air spaces and flight sectors while implementing upon international aviation laws and after this fresh increase, the Pakistani airspace would now be divided into seven sectors.

