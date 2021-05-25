Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


CAA shuts down Lahore’s Walton airport

Walton airport Lahore

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Tuesday notified permanent closure of Lahore’s oldest Walton airport, ARY News reported.

In a notification, the CAA has directed all flying clubs to ground their planes as the airport would be permanently shut down for all operations from tomorrow.

According to CAA officials, a business hub would be constructed at Walton airport’s place.

Lahore’s Walton Airport closes its doors forever

During his recent visit to Lahore, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that de-notifying of Walton airport will turn the adjacent areas into an economic hub. The commercial activities will rise up to Rs6,000 billion after de-notifying the airport.

Walton Airport, Flying Club closed

The Walton Airport had served as the airport of Lahore until 1962 and when Pakistan International Airlines included Boeing 720 in its fleet and the old airport could not accommodate the new fleet of aircraft.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Chaudhry Nisar to take oath as Punjab MPA tomorrow

Pakistan

PM directs interior minister to visit Sindh over ‘worsening’ law and…

Pakistan

Sindh IRSA member claims he was attacked by chairman during water crisis meeting

Must Read

Punjab to reopen all medical, dental and nursing schools from May 27

[X] Close