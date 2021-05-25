CAA shuts down Lahore’s Walton airport

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Tuesday notified permanent closure of Lahore’s oldest Walton airport, ARY News reported.

In a notification, the CAA has directed all flying clubs to ground their planes as the airport would be permanently shut down for all operations from tomorrow.

According to CAA officials, a business hub would be constructed at Walton airport’s place.

During his recent visit to Lahore, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that de-notifying of Walton airport will turn the adjacent areas into an economic hub. The commercial activities will rise up to Rs6,000 billion after de-notifying the airport.

The Walton Airport had served as the airport of Lahore until 1962 and when Pakistan International Airlines included Boeing 720 in its fleet and the old airport could not accommodate the new fleet of aircraft.

