CAA issues new coronavirus SOPs for domestic, international flights

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued new standard operating procedures (SOPs) for domestic and international flight operations amid coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Director Air Transport of the CAA issued a notification of the SOPs, announcing that they would remain effective from August 26 to December 31, 2020, and would also be applicable on the chartered flights operating from within the country.

According to the SOPs:

Only passengers and airport staff will be allowed to go beyond the parking area and no protocol will be allowed

Protocols of any sort will remain suspended for the passengers and they could only be dropped before the departure lounge of the airport

The plane would be disinfected before departure

Crew members would be bound to wear PPE kits, surgical flights and gloves during the flight.

The mangers of the country-wide airports have been made responsible for implementing upon the fresh guidelines

The airlines will be bound to provide complete detail of the passengers to the airports

Health department officials would perform coronavirus tests of all passengers

All luggage and cargo shall be disinfected by the airline soon after landing

Boarding passes shall be issued with a gap of at least one adjacent seat

All the passengers are required to wear surgical masks throughout the duration of the flight

Comments

comments