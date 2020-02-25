KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) is mulling over ceasing night flight operations across the country’s airports due to “phenomenal” electricity charges, reported ARY News.

CAA Air Transport and Economic Regulations Director Irfan Sabir has written to all foreign airlines seeking their comments on the issue.

They have been asked to opt for either of two options: “Exercise complete night curfew whereby the operations from 2400-0600 hrs (midnight till daybreak) would remain suspended and the slots at nights would be shifted to day time operations only or increase the Airline Aeronautical charges by 20-25 per cent for all the airlines landing and taking off between 2400-0600 hrs.”

“During 145th IATA Conference at Brisbane from 12-15 November 2019 the Pakistani delegation headed by Director AT&ER apprised all foreign airlines landing in Pakistan about the issue faced by PCAA during night operations,” the correspondence sent to the airlines read.

“The main issue highlighted was the phenomenal electricity charges that PCAA has to pay on account of night operations.”

It said electricity charges have been enhanced “phenomenally” in Pakistan over past few years as most of the foreign airlines carry out flight operations during night and early morning hours (before sunrise).

“The electricity bills are on the increase as all the Runway/Taxiways lights. Security Parameter Wall lights. Terminal building lights & Air-conditioning is on full capacity.”

The airlines have been asked to submit their comments by Feb 24, which would be discussed during a meeting of Pakistani and foreign international operators slated for Feb 28.

“The decision on either of the option for implementation would be taken for upcoming summer schedule 2020 on the option acceptable to majority of the airlines,” the letter concluded.

