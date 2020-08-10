CAA official removed from post over ‘opposing bifurcation plan’

KARACHI: Secretary Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Board Zubair Paracha was removed from his post for expressing reservations over the bifurcation plan of the aviation body, ARY NEWS reported quoting sources.

According to details, Zubair Paracha was replaced by Additional Director Usman Saeed as new secretary of the CAA board.

He was removed after approval from the Director General (DG) CAA.

According to sources, Zubair Paracha was removed from his post after he raised reservations over the government plans to bifurcate the aviation authority and other matters.

“Not publicizing bonus and service regulations also added to the decision against him,” they said.

A spokesman of the CAA while commenting on the move said that he was sent back to the post of additional director (legal).

“There is no truth in reports of his removal over opposing bifurcation plans,” he said.

On March 3, Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan had announced that the authorities had commenced the delinking process of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) into two separate divisions.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan had said one division of the institution will act as an authority regulatory and second will perform its task as a commercial authority. Separate director generals will be appointed for both divisions under the aviation authority, he had added.

