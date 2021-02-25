CAA official saves minor boy’s life at Peshawar airport

PESHAWAR: A Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority’s (PCAA) official on Thursday saved the life of a four-year-old boy in heroic fashion at the Bacha Khan International Airport in Peshawar, ARY News reported.

According to the airport manager, a woman along with her two children arrived at the Bacha Khan International Airport through a private airline’s flight.

Her four-year-old son fell from an escalator at the airport. Sensing danger, a CAA official jumped and saved the life of the minor boy. The woman thanked the official and the airport management for saving his child’s life. The airport authorities also appreciated the official for his heroic act.

Last year in October, an employee of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had returned a misplaced wallet containing 20,000 Saudi Riyal cash (873,660 Pakistani rupees) to its owner.

As per details, a person, identified as Inam-ul-Haq, had been travelling from Jeddah to Lahore on International Airline’s flight SV-738 when he forgot his bag in the lounge of Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport.

A civil aviation official had found the bag and deposited it in CAA’s Lost and Found Departures department. The Lahore CAA staff had traced the owner of the luggage with CCTV footage and handed over the lost amount to him.

