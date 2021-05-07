CAA registers 80pc slash in incoming international flights due to Covid

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of Pakistan has Friday stated it has recorded an 80 per cent slash in incoming international flights to Pakistan amid Covid menace that has already harmed, among other things, business activity globally, ARY News reported.

The CAA said it has also taken cognizance of the SOP violation carried out by the airlines not keeping in check the social distancing conditions rolled out by the CAA.

It may be noted that CAA SOPs have conditioned that all narrow-body passenger aircraft shall only accommodate 80 per cent of the total seats and keep 20 pc empty to ensure people are seated with a distance.

Furthermore the CAA said in the wide-body planes only 70 pc peoplea are allowed while 30 pc of the seating capacity will be duly kept empty for the same purpose.

CAA said there have been complaints on the violations of these conditions laid out to curb Covid incidence.

Separately today, the CAA formally approved an increase in the salaries of its employees.

Following the protests of the employees, the CAA’s concerned board has decided to increase the salaries of its officers and workers.

The CAA board meeting headed by its chairman approved a 25 pc increase in the salaries of officers while other employees will get a 20pc rasie.

A spokesperson of the CAA said that the employees’ salaries will be increased immediately after the formal approval of the Finance Ministry.

